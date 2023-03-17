Author Anne Keen to visit Corrimal

Author Anne Keen is coming to the Illawarra to talk about the inspiration behind her debut novel, Karamea House.
The onetime Wollongong resident, Ms Keen is a journalist and documentarian who published her first fiction novel last year.
Karamea House is a modern coming-of-age story that exposes the challenging moments people can face at any stage in life on their journey to becoming their true self, primarily set in the regional town of Gloucester.
"Some of the inspiration came from bits and pieces of stories that I maybe heard or people I met," Ms Keen told the Mercury last year. "It's kind of commentary on what it is like to live in a small town," she said.
She'll be at Corrimal Library, 15 Short Street, on Tuesday, April 4 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm.
Bookings are essential for this free evening which can be made through Eventbrite via this link.
Copies of the book will be available for sale by the author during the event.
