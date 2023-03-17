Grida re-signs as Hawks roster takes shape

Illawarra have moved to ward off rival interest in fan favourite Dan Grida, the 23-year-old inking a new two-year deal to remain in the Wollongong.
Grida had a player option for next season, but has agreed to a new deal to see him remain in Hawks colours until the end of 2025.
After two injury-interrupted seasons, Grida returned to the court in round 11 bringing immediate impact and earning a call-up to the Boomers squad that defeated Bahrain and Kazakhstan in February's FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.
Grida also earned the club's community award for his off-court work the second consecutive year.
"Dan is a much-loved member of our club and the local community, and we are thrilled to see him extend his career with the Hawks." Hawks GM Mat Campbell said.
"Dan provides us with a real x-factor, and his athleticism is a difference-maker on both ends of the floor. With a full off-season under his belt, we expect Dan to play a pivotal role for us in the NBL24 season."
For Grida, the decision to re-sign with the Club was an easy one.
"I am excited to continue my career with the club and to call Wollongong home." said, Grida.
"I love the club, coaches, my teammates and the city, and it was always my priority to sign a long-term contract with the Hawks.
"My injury struggles have been well documented, and the club has shown me unbelievable support through those times.
"We have a great group, and I am committed to helping us return to the playoffs next season and beyond."
Grida joins a Hawks roster with six contracted players for the NBL24 season, including Justin Robinson, Tyler Harvey, Sam Froing, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk and William 'Davo' Hickey.
The NBL24 Free Agency period begins on Thursday March 30.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
