Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The sledge that took Sydney-Wanderers A-League Men derby rivalry to the next level

By George Clarke
Updated March 18 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fans always turn out for the Sydney derby, tonight is expected to be no different. Pictures via @SydneyFC and @wswanderers on Twitter

As if a sledging war is needed to excite emotions just hours away from the last Sydney derby of the A-League Men season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.