Saturday is proving to be a busy first day of early voting in the 2023 NSW election.
At Dapto Ribbonwood Centre, Greens candidate for Shellharbour Jamie Dixon said there was a queue of 100 to 150 people waiting when the doors opened at 9am, although many thought voting started from 8am.
Dapto Ribbonwood Centre also served as an early voting centre for three electorates, and Mr Dixon said a lot of people were choosing to go there instead of elsewhere for the accessibility and easy parking.
Dan Hicking, helping out Independent Shellharbour candidate Chris Homer, said it had been "pretty constant" with the number of people coming through to vote.
Mr Hicking said the pre-poll centre at Albion Park had also been bustling.
Rob Cummins, from incumbent Labor MP Anna Watson's team, said he believed the pleasant weather had contributed to the high volume of people turning up to cast their ballots.
He had heard the Benson Avenue pre-poll centre in Shellharbour was similarly busy.
"It's a good vibe here, everyone seems really nice," Mr Cummins said.
Meanwhile Mr Dixon said he was glad to see people getting in early to vote.
"People are quite engaged, quite aware of who they're voting for and what they're voting for," he said.
Early voting centres in the Illawarra close on Saturday at 6pm.
They will be open from 8.30am this Monday to Friday, closing at 5.30pm from Monday to Wednesday, 8pm on Thursday, and 6pm on Friday.
Find a full list for each electorate below:
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
