Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Smith's Hill principal David Deitz returns to Wollongong for community day

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 19 2023 - 1:33pm, first published March 18 2023 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Deitz with his daughter Greer, wife Lynlea and son Aston. Picture by Adam McLean.

Smith's Hill High School principal David Deitz has returned to Wollongong for the first time since his life-altering accident, catching up with friends at a bike event that aimed to bring the community together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.