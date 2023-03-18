Smith's Hill principal David Deitz returns to Wollongong for community day

Smith's Hill High School principal David Deitz has returned to Wollongong for the first time since his life-altering accident, catching up with friends at a bike event that aimed to bring the community together.
Saturday's Ride4Deitz event, organised by the Illawarra Cycle Club, saw some 100 school-aged cyclists build their skills and learn about bike safety on the new Illawarra Criterium Track at Unanderra.
With information, food and drink stalls, the event also provided for the many parents and others who attended.
"Honestly [I'm] really thrilled, seeing how many people have turned out today," organising committee member Sharon Gibson said.
Fellow organiser Justin Dixon said the event was all about community.
In the spirit of community, it was also an opportunity to raise money to help Mr Deitz and his family, after he suffered a significant spinal injury during a race at the nearby velodrome two months ago.
Mr Deitz has been undergoing treatment and rehabilitation since, and Saturday was the first time he had come back to the city.
"Emotional, excited, happy - a whole mixed bag of emotions," Mr Deitz said of his return.
He was thrilled to see so many children and adults coming together for the day, he said, and he was "happy to be used for that purpose", thanking those who organised the event.
Mr Deitz will continue rehabilitation at the Prince of Wales Hospital for some time before he can return home for good.
"It's very slow and frustrating at times, but I'm keeping positive and working hard to make sure that when I do come back to Wollongong, I'm in the best shape I can be," he said.
The Ride4Deitz Day is part of the Illawarra Cycle Club's March Mountain Madness, a series of community-building events and challenges which are all raising money to support Mr Deitz.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
