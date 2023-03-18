Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Watch: Australia's 10 best towns to visit

Emma Horn
By Emma Horn
Updated March 18 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW border town of Albury has been named 2023's top town in Australia. Just one town on the NSW SOuth Coast has made the list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Horn

Emma Horn

Group video editor

National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.