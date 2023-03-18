The NSW border town of Albury has been named 2023's top town in Australia. Just one town on the NSW SOuth Coast has made the list.
Travel website Wotif.com compiled the list of Australia's top 10 towns, with notable towns from across the country making the final tally.
The definitive list of travel destinations, compiled by Wotif, included the following towns.
Nestled on the Murray River across from the NSW town of Moama, Echuca was severely hit by flooding last summer, but still managed to impress the judges enough to win a spot on the list.
For foodies, this central tablelands NSW town has long been the destination of choice. Just a cursory glance at its many Yelp reviews would suggest, Orange is renowned for its wineries and restaurants.
And, it's only a day's drive from Sydney, making it an accessible location as well.
Dunsborough, Western Australia
Castle rock is the big thing worth seeing in Dunsborough. It's the location of choice for the great outdoors loving travellers.
With its bushlands and beaches, it earned the eighth spot on Wotif's list of best towns.
This is the "Garden City" of Queensland. The annual Carnival of Flowers has become the calendar event of the year, attracting visitors from all over the country and the world.
Hiding on the Sapphire Coast of NSW, Merimbula is a favourite for holidaymakers.
Art galleries and restaurants aplenty, Ballarat is the centre of culture and the arts in regional Victoria.
Rich with history and local character, it has an old world charm and a natural ambience. And it's made its way to the midway point of Wotif's list.
Sitting on the Eyre Peninsula, it's one of the most picturesque parts of the southern state.
Known for its fishing industry and its seafood, Port Lincoln is situated on one of the world's largest protected natural harbours.
Scraping into the top three on the list is New Norfolk, Tasmania. It sits slightly upriver of Hobart and is something of a secluded treasure.
New Norfolk is Tasmania's third-oldest settlement, founded by resettlers from Norfolk Island. Tasmania is known for its pubs, and New Norfolk boasts the oldest pubs in the country! It also claims the oldest Anglican church in Australia.
Famed for its rum distillery, Bundaberg is a town of sugar cane fields and rich agricultural croplands.
Just a stone through from the world famous Great Barrier Reef, Bundaberg sits at the coveted second spot on Wotif's list.
But only one town can claim to be Australia's top town.
Topping and tailing the list this year are the twin border towns of Echuca and Albury.
Albury's sister town, Wodonga, is just an 11 minute drive across the NSW/Victorian border.
Sitting at the foot of the Australian Alps, and on the bank of the Murray River, Albury is one of the most sort after locations in the nation. It's a popular destination for outdoor adventurers, foodies, and culture lovers.
National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au
