The Brad Widdup-trained Short Shorts made short work of Saturday's Provincial Midway qualifier at Kembla Grange.
Jockey Alysha Collett was forced to chase the tearaway leader Zenti, who had seven lengths on the rest of the field on the turn, but Short Shorts delivering in style, bolting clear for a commanding victory to qualify for the final on April 9.
Short Shorts had bolted clear at the 400m mark and charged to a 3.5-length success, with Kris Lees' Cloudland second and the Angel Davies-trained Reggie's Boy third.
Read more: Grida re-signs as Hawks roster takes shape
Crackalacka, the Moruya Cup winner who ran third in the first Kembla Grange qualifier for Theresa Bateup, was again game to run fourth, but missed out on a place in the $500,000 final.
While Zenti may have dropped out of the running for Ben Smith, he still has Herb already in the big race, having finished second to Essonne.
Herb was third to Nathan Doyle's Cosmic Field on Saturday's Class 1 1400m Handicap at Kembla Grange, in preparation for the Randwick grand final.
Meanwhile, the Illawarra part-owned Montefilia was blown away by William Haggas's English raider Dubai Honour in the Group 1 Ranvet Stakes at Royal Randwick.
Montefilia, last year's Ranvet winner who ran fourth in the Caulfield Cup and was back in the field in the Melbourne Cup, chased hard in the straight for second, but Dubai Honour looms as a genuine challenger to Australian star Anamoe in the Queen Elizabeth after producing a stunning 4.4-length win.
"He is a smart horse but in England during 2022, it wasn't his best,'' Haggas said.
"He had a great year in 2021 but he wasn't quite himself last year. But he had a very, very good winter and I have been really happy with him. He seemed to be back to his old self and that was great to see him win like that."
English jockey Ryan Moore continued the international flavour after punching out Shinzo to win a first Golden Slipper for Chris Waller, beating home Cylinder and King's Gambit in the two-year-old Group 1 feature, as Chad Schofield fell from one of the leading chances in Learning To Fly mid-race.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.