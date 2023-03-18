The Rail break their South Coast Cricket minor premiership drought

Death, taxes and Lake Illawarra finishing first in the South Coast Cricket competition is how the story usually goes.
But for the first time since the 2016/17 season, The Rail have broken this trend after claiming the minor premiership with a comfortable eight wicket victory against Albion Park on Saturday.
Heading into the last day of the regular season The Rail new what was at stake and what they had to do and that was to beat the Eagles. Lake were looking to pick up a victory and cross all fingers that The Rail would slip up.
In the end, both Lake and Rail got their respective wins, but it was the latter celebrating hard post match.
It was a fairly routine win for Brett Gilly's side against Albion Park. A tight bowling performance saw them restrict the Eagles to 7/160 off 50 overs, with Kieran Gilly picking up two wickets (2-25) and Brynley Richards, Adam Ison, Zac Heffernan and Dylan Rae all contributing with one wicket each.
The Rail chased down the target in the 32nd over just two wickets down. Nathan Brown hit 73 off 68 balls opening the batting whilst his fellow opener Rae scored 59 not out to see the side home.
Captain Gilly said the squad was proud of securing the minor premiership but there was still work to be done.
"It is a massive achievement and obviously the boys are pretty happy," he said.
"Now we've got to look forward to next week against Shellharbour. It is going to be a tough game because they beat us earlier in the season and also in the 2020 semi-finals so we're looking to bounce back."
The Rail will host Shellharbour at Croome Regional Sporting Complex and will welcome back both Pushpinder Jassal and Daniel Stevenson for next week's semi final.
Meanwhile in the other key match of the weekend, Lake Illawarra defeated Shellharbour to secure second spot on the ladder.
View all the best of the action below with pictures from Mercury photographer, Sylvia Liber.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
