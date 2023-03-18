Man drowns at Cudmirrah Beach, near Sussex Inlet

A man has died after being pulled from the water near Sussex Inlet on Saturday.
Police were called to Cudmirrah Beach at Cudmirrah shortly after noon.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene.
Police continue their inquiries into the man's death and will prepare a report for the coroner.
The tragedy came the same day that emergency services urged NSW residents to take care of themselves and one another during a weekend of hot and sunny weather conditions.
"Every year, thousands of people are rescued from the surf and many needlessly drown, so I implore everyone to only swim at patrolled beaches and listen to the directions and advice of surf lifesavers," NSW Police Force's state emergency operations controller, Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell said.
Between December and February, 54 people drowned on Australia's coastline - all at unpatrolled beaches, outside patrol hours, or outside the red and yellow flags.
Seven of these occurred within Surf Life Saving's Illawarra and Far South Coast regions.
To find your nearest patrolled beach, visit the Beachsafe website.
