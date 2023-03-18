All the photos of Wollongong's $30k sculpture prize and where to find them

*Scroll down for free events and our mega gallery
The 2023 Sculpture in the Garden has now opened to the public with 25 fabulous art installations to find around Wollongong Botanic Garden.
The display is the biennial event's "biggest one yet", according to Wollongong City Council, with the collection created by local, national and international artists and on exhibition and accompanied by an array of free events until April 30.
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said there was a "fascinating mix" of works for their fourth exhibition, while there'd also be workshops, talks, guided walks, music and other events on offer.
"Plus, there is the opportunity to participate in creating a collaborative sculpture using clay and natural materials with Sculptor in Residence Julie Nash," Cr Bradbery said.
"It's going to be a fun artistic experience involving all ages and skill levels.''
It's expected a record number of more than 30,000 people will walk through the garden's gates for the six-week period, which will see one artist score a $30,000 prize.
On Thursday March 23, the winner of the acquisitive prize will be announced, with the winning sculpture being added to the city's public art collection. Previous winners include Fatih Semiz for Curious Dream of an Architect, Michael Purdy for Steel City and Louis Pratt for King Coal.
"Sculpture in the Garden has become an important part of the Wollongong Botanic Garden's events calendar and its popularity has grown as the event has evolved since 2016,'' Cr Bradbery said.
'The Garden holds a special place in many people's hearts and are used for social activities, family gathering and relaxation. The fact that people will also be able to see some new public art will be an additional reason to visit over the six-week exhibition.''
Finalists for sculpture prize are:
Deborah Redwood, Camie Lyons, Bryn Jones (New Zealand), Danny Ivanovski, Janine Bailey, Juliane Brandt, Selby Ginn, Victoria Monk, Greer Taylor, Anthony Battaglia, Gary Christian, Anna and Michael Rofka (Germany), Tegan Georgette Russell, Ben Allen and Erin Arthur, Susan Reddrop, James Rogers, John Fitzmaurice, Michael Ferris, Malvika Satelkar, Katherine Castillo Alferez, Alice Nixon, Scott Marr, Saskia Everingham, Kirli Saunders, and Robyn Rumpf.
Sculptor in Residence - The Fragile Forest - Drop in event.
Contribute to Julie Nash's ephemeral sculpture which will grow over the exhibition period. You will work with clay and natural materials and add to the work to express the contrasting characteristics of our natural forest environments. This work is about the fragility and vulnerability of our plant life. Each small work created by you will represent a tree or plant and will be grouped together to form a forest, emphasising growth and protection.
March 25 and 26; April 1, 2, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30.
Creative Ark Children and Young People's workshops - WILD NESTS - Drop-in event
Join us for a 'drop in' workshop where fantasy meets zoology. Inspired by the best nest builders like birds and possums, you will create your own nest-crown or small habitat. Make an amazing animal home using sticks, twigs, bark, flowers, mosses and vines - share with the animals or wear it as a crown. You could even sculpt tiny clay animals to live in your creation.
April 12, 13, 14, 20, 21.
Sculpted Sounds - Final day Celebration
Visit our Sculpture in the Garden exhibition on its final day on April 30 and enjoy our free music gig featuring Freyja Garbett, The Bearded Cat and Night Diver with something for all ages and musical tastes from 1-4pm on Sunday 30 April on the Turpentine Lawn just west of the education centre (Madoline St entrance).
April 30.
Other workshops include a 'Discovery Buggy Tour', artist walks and talks, an interactive session on trees and spiders, and poetry.
For more details on session times and other workshops, visit Wollongong Council's website HERE.
When travelling from the north or south take the M1 Princes Motorway, take the Keiraville exit and follow the signs to the Wollongong Botanic Garden.
There are 7 different entry points to the Garden. Plan your visit by downloading a map of the Garden.
All parking is free.
We have 5 car parks:
Street parking is also available on surrounding streets. Check street signs for any time or other parking restrictions.
The free Gong Shuttle Bus makes it easy to reach the Botanic Garden, and links to the City Centre, beach, University, Innovation Campus and Fairy Meadow. Visit the Gong Shuttle site for details.
The closest train station is North Wollongong. Plan your trip at Transport NSW.
Bike racks are available at the Murphys Avenue entry.
As part of our rules bicycles cannot be ridden in the Garden. Please leave your bike outside, or walk your bike if you are passing through.
The best entry for wheelchair and pram access is via Murphys Avenue. Accessible parking is available near this entrance. Accessible toilets and a baby change table are also available.
Many of our paths are wheelchair and pram-friendly. Mobility scooters are available for hire and we have an All Abilities Playground.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
