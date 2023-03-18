Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Woonona home severely damaged in early morning fire, police investigating

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 19 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A police investigation is underway after an early morning blaze took hold of a home in Woonona.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.