A police investigation is underway after an early morning blaze took hold of a home in Woonona.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the Cotterill Avenue property about 5.30am on Sunday morning and upon arrival, found the front room up in flames.
The fire and smoke spread into the roof space, leaving the premises severely damaged.
Fire and Rescue Illawarra duty commander Inspector Andrew Erlik confirmed no one was injured.
He said Hazmat crews remained on the scene until about 8am due to asbestos concerns, which have now been controlled.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, with police still on the scene.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
