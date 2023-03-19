Illawarra Mercury
Photos

Northern Districts Butchers swoop on Cricket Illawarra minor silverware

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 19 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 11:40am
Northern Districts batter Daniel Wark works the ball through the off-side during a recent match. Picture by Adam McLean

Butchers captain Jackson Stewart says his side will head into this season's Cricket Illawarra finals full of confidence after being crowned minor premiers on Saturday.

