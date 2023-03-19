Illawarra Mercury
Zebras claim thrilling Illawarra Premier League victory over 10-man Rosellas

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 19 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:25pm
Port Kembla have survived a late barrage of attacks to hang on and claim a 1-0 win over a 10-man Bellambi on Sunday afternoon.

