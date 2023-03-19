Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

No Limit open to Sam Goodman Wollongong homecoming

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 19 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Goodman is desperate to headline a Wollongong show en route to a world title shot. Picture Getty Images

He's seemingly US-bound, but Sam Goodman's promotors at No Limit Boxing are keen to stage a homecoming fight for the Wollongong star en route to a world title shot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.