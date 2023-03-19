He's seemingly US-bound, but Sam Goodman's promotors at No Limit Boxing are keen to stage a homecoming fight for the Wollongong star en route to a world title shot.
The Albion Park local moved to a perfect 14-0 with a classy domination of former IBF champion TJ Doheny on the undercard to Tim Tsyzu's demolition of Tony Harrison for the interim WBO strap last weekend.
In what was pitched as his biggest test to date, Goodman was largely untroubled by the veteran Irishman to retain his IBF Inter-Continental, and WBO Oriental super-bantamweight titles.
It sees him consolidate his sport at No. 6 in the rankings with both organisations and is all but certain to feature on the US undercard to Tszyu's showdown with undisputed champion Jermell Charlo likely to be held in July.
With the division's reigning champions Stephen Fulton (WBC and WBO) and Murodjon Akhmadaliev (IBF and WBA) tied with mandatories for the next 12 months, Goodman has stated a desire to headline a Wollongong card this year.
"I need to bring a home show back to Wollongong, we'll blow the roof off that place," he said following his win over Doheny.
Having hosted Paul Gallen's huge upset victory over former interim world champion Lucas Browne at the WEC in 2021, No Limit CEO George Rose said he'd love to see Goodman's famously raucous 'Mad Bunch' support crew pack out a venue.
"Of course we'd love to come back to Wollongong in the future," Rose said.
"Our last [Wollongong] show was one of the most memorable upsets in Australian boxing history when Gal took down former world champ Lucas Browne with a first round KO.
"The energy in the arena was fantastic, the Illawarra fans love their events and fight nights, so we'd love to get down there as soon as it makes sense to do so.
"Outside of Tim Tszyu, no fighter in Australia comes close to having the support that Sam has from 'The Mad Bunch'.
"He's done that all himself, been authentic, put on great shows and connected with a community that is going to back him till the very end."
Read more: Unfinished business driving team Volkanovski
No Limit's yet to lock in a date or opponent for Goodman's next outing but, having built Tsyzu's world title push on staying busy, the 24-year-old could fight several more bouts before fighting for a world title.
"Sam Goodman proved once again why he belongs at the top of world boxing," Rose said.
"It was an absolute boxing clinic against a former world champion and sets him up nicely to fight for a world title very, very soon.
"He has some pretty incredible opportunities presenting themselves at the moment. He was already supposed to have fought in Las Vegas on Charlo-Tszyu in January, and I know him and the mad bunch are keen to run that one back.
"We'll have to wait and see because I know he'll go anywhere to fight if there's a title on the line."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.