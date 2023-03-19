Top four Wollongong court stories of the week

Too long; didn't read? We are now on TikTok!
Want a quick dose of our biggest court stories, but don't have time to pick up the paper? Don't worry, Illawarra Mercury is here to save the day.
Our reporters sit in court rooms everyday, so you don't have to. Here are the top four stories from this week:
A Cringila clairvoyant accused of neglecting 60 cats, six of which had to be put down, refused to acknowledge the string of charges against her during a hearing on Wednesday.
A judge has significantly reduced the sentence of a former Illawarra basketball coach who groomed two teen girls on Snapchat, slashing his community service work by 630 hours.
Dragons young gun Talatau Junior Amone is free to travel to Brisbane with his St George Illawarra teammates this weekend for the clash against the Broncos after his bail conditions were eased on Wednesday.
Two police officers were hospitalised on New Year's Eve after a disqualified driver crashed head-on into their car in Figtree, prompting a magistrate to ask him: "what is wrong with you?"
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
