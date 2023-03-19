If you're having Monday-itis, or just a crappy start to the week in general, all you need to do is look at the smiling face of a man who has taken tragedy in his stride.
Yes, everyone has challenges in their lives - big and small - but mindset is everything.
David Deitz, a respected principal of Wollongong's Smith's Hill High School, was beaming on Saturday during his first visit to the criterium cycling track. He was surrounded by the very thing that put him in a wheelchair.
The cyclist had been feeling "invincible" on that January day, as he rode the final lap of a scratch race at the Illawarra Cycle Club's 60th track carnival at a Unanderra velodrome.
What ensued was heart-breaking, and left Deitz in a dire state, but he is determined to fight back and regain mobility.
Another cyclist sustained a puncture. Deitz crashed into a fence as he tried to avoid that cyclist, suffering serious and permanent spinal damage.
Doctors were blunt and advised him he'd have no use of his hands, arms and legs after the accident.
Two weeks into rehabilitation Deitz was giving it his all at the Prince of Wales hospital physio gym.
"I'm trying to strengthen that which I can, to ensure when I do leave Prince of Wales I have the greatest amount of mobility that I can expect from the injury that I have," he told ABC at the time.
"I was also told that by working hard there is hope for more than just no hand movement or arms as well. So I'm working on that and keeping very positive."
Deitz now has movement, feeling and strength from his elbows upwards, though his lower arms are weak.
His return to the track took courage and resilience, and he has his community backing him all the way.
We commend you David Deitz, and hope you can inspire others to see the bright side of life on dark days.
