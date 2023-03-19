Illawarra Mercury
Editorial: After life-changing crash, David Dietz's smiling face inspires all

March 20 2023 - 6:00am
David Deitz (right) in good spirits on Saturday at the Ride4Deitz event, organised by the Illawarra Cycle Club. Picture by Adam McLean.

If you're having Monday-itis, or just a crappy start to the week in general, all you need to do is look at the smiling face of a man who has taken tragedy in his stride.

