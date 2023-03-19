An "extremely sunburnt" man charged with a firearm offence has breached his bail after he woke up concussed on an Illawarra beach, a court has heard.
Bobby Naumoski faced Wollongong Local Court on Sunday after he failed to report as per his bail conditions.
Defence lawyer Jordon Mechan said Naumoski partially admitted to the breach. He didn't report to police twice earlier this week due to sickness, which he had medical certificates for.
But Naumoski also failed to report on Friday after he was allegedly assaulted and woke up "concussed and extremely sunburnt" on an Illawarra beach.
"I don't know if this is a reasonable excuse for not reporting," Mr Mechan said.
"He (Naumoski) is a completely different colour since I last saw him.
"Police refused to take him to hospital for his sunburn issue upon his arrest."
The court heard Naumoski, who was subject to a firearm prohibition order, had previously pleaded guilty to acquiring a gun.
Mr Mechan explained Naumoski found the firearm sitting in a bag awaiting council pickup, and that he had only been carrying it for 30 minutes before police found him with it.
He argued for his client's release and said there were other sentencing options other than full-time custody for the offence.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Phillips opposed Naumoski's release, arguing the allegations against him were serious.
Sgt Phillips pointed to Naumoski's criminal record that stretched beyond 40 pages, adding he was currently on a bond for being in possession of an offensive implement. He said the guilty plea to his latest firearm charge aggravated the matter.
Registrar Peter Ritchie found the breach had been established and denied bail, saying that carrying a firearm while subject to a prohibition order was a "very serious offence".
Mr Ritchie added there was no material that backed up his beach misadventure.
Naumoski will return to court tomorrow.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
