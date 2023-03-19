Melbourne band Kingswood and their epic Mercedes tour bus rolled into Bulli last week to tick off another gig on their 120-plus concert schedule.
While the four-piece known for heavy rock riffs and moody melodies have surprised the nation with not only their home-renovated bus names "Peggy", but also their beats, as the outfit turns to country music.
Lead guitarist and vocalist Alex Laska joked about his Akubra hat as the group came on stage, making it sound like their latest album hitting number one on the ARIA Country Charts was an accident.
But perhaps not, as there was a clear distinction by their new hits from the album Home, which has seen them on the long and winding road to Tamworth, Toowoomba, Tumut and to the South Coast for a gig at Tilba Valley Wines.
For the Thursday night show at the Heritage Hotel, the group melded their sound together magically, even though their usual bassist was absent.
The venue may not have been packed to the rafters to hear their new songs - or their old for that matter - but perhaps that's because they're out to break records with an epic six months on the road hitting up RSL's, bowling clubs and intimate hotels to win the nation's hearts.
They're touring until July, so if you like good old rock and roll - or country music - I suggest giving one of their gigs a shot.
When their new album Home was released, it found its place at the top spot on the ARIA Country chart and remained.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
