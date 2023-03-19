This year's favourite for Australian Idol could be voted out of the competition in 24 hours after a judges twist brought on by the judges on Sunday.
Shellharbour teenager Amali Dimond has been wowing the judges, and the nation, since she walked into her first audition and sang Make You Feel My Love by Adele.
Since then the judges have thrown around words like "Queen Amali", "perfect" and reassuring words of "you're ready".
But there's just over a week until the 2023 winner of the competition is announced, and only one person will will $100,000 and a recording contract - a dream come true for the 16-year-old.
Sunday night stirred the pot on the reality television show, however, as there was a shock announcement after the Top Six performed.
Queensland rocker Ben Sheehy rolled up first with (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction by The Rolling Stones.
Idol judge Amy Shark praised 24-year-old's vocals but was disappointed with the arrangement, saying she wanted to hear less cover band and more creativity.
Phoebe Stewart, 15, performed Birdy's People Help The People. Harry said her performance was "fantastic as always", noting her evolution from a "wide-eyed little girl" to a confident performer with a mature sound.
The Illawarra's "Dimond Diva" took on Fly Away by Tones and I which was welcomed by Harry for changing the arrangement but suggested she try something different with her next performance, something more "stripped back".
Judge Kyle Sandilands didn't agree and questioned why an artist would change their signature style this late in the competition.
If Sunday night's performances were to go by, Amali's biggest competition could be Josh Hannan.
The 20-year-old sang Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit Drivers License labelled a strong performance by judge Harry, while Kyle agreed and said he had a "real shot" at winning the competition.
Anya Hynninen, 19, performed Flowers by Miley Cyrus. Amy complimented Anya on the growing strength of her voice but said she had expected a different arrangement.
Last to perform for the night was 23-year-old Royston Sagigi-Baira, another strong competitor against Amali, who wowed the judges by singing True Colours by Cyndi Lauper.
"There's a lot of love for you on this panel and show," said Amy. "You've really come into your own on this show. That was fantastic."
The biggest twist, however, was the shock announcement that the judges would be saving no-one from being voted out of the game on Monday.
It's now up to Australia to decide who will be the final three finalists for Australian Idol 2023.
Voting - SMS the name of "Idol Contestant" to 0457 500 700* Voting closes 20 March 2023 at 7.35pm AEDT
Australian Idol returns 7.30pm Monday on Channel 7 and 7plus.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
