The amazing Spiegeltent is returning to Wollongong this June and the program finally revealed with the very best of circus, comedy, and cabaret.
It could, however, be the last time the city welcomes the travelling antique tent with all its wares as federal government funding runs out this year, though a decision on a 2024 season was still to be made.
"We will continue to assess the program's success based on levels of patronage and the community desire for the tent to have a home in Wollongong," said Leland Kean, acting artistic director for Merrigong (responsible for bringing the Spiegeltent to town).
"[This year] also marks a shift in the dates for the tent and we are excited to see how audiences are engaged in the cooler months as we look toward the possibilities for 2024."
In the meantime, the upcoming winter wonderland edition will feature three headline shows from heavy hitters of the entertainment world: an all-star cast of cabaret royalty in London Calling; Dummies Corp's killer circus comedy The Dumtectives in Cirque Noir and the family-friendly show Trash Test Dummies which takes the humble wheelie bin to new heights.
Rounding out the headliners is Le Coup, who will transform the glittering Aurora Spiegeltent into a neo-vaudeville speakeasy, with Chelsea McGuffin and Co. gathering Australia's finest cabaret and circus stars to mix fire breathing, daring aerial feats and breathtaking acrobatics for an amazing visceral experience.
It's billed as a tribute to funfairs, travelling troupes and the showmen and women of yesteryear, Le Coup will feature a ferocious live soundtrack by the bluegrass band Father Grant and The Blunt Objects.
Heading up the comedy component is Dave Hughes and Akmal, along with the delightfully silly Garry Starr, the fierce and fabulous Karen From Finance, the charming Gabbi Bolt, dynamic duo Charles Firth (The Chaser) and James Schloeffel (The Shovel) and a spectacular line up of the Multicultural Comedy Gala.
The Spiegeltent will also showcase outstanding local talent, including drag queen extraordinaire Roxee Horror and the antic-fuelled, part-game show, part-vaudevillian caper The Strangeways Cabaret.
Spiegeltent Wollongong 2023 runs from June 7 to 25, in the Wollongong Arts Precinct. Tickets: Available from www.spiegeltentwollongong.com.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.