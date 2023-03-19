Three police were hospitalised and a man charged after he allegedly choked a police officer on the South Coast.
The incident occurred on Sunday evening after officers were called to a vehicle crash in Candelo in the Bega Valley at 9.40pm.
On arrival, police were told a driver had hit a parked vehicle, before exchanging particulars and fleeing the scene.
A short time later, two officers attended a nearby rural property to issue the 48-year-old male driver with a court attendance notice for driving under the influence.
"It will be alleged when the officers went to leave the property, the man began assaulting the Acting Sergeant, by knocking him to the ground and attempting to choke him," a NSW Police spokesperson said
"After a short struggle - and assistance from additional police - the man was arrested."
He was taken to hospital with superficial injuries to his face, before being taken to Bega Police Station where he was charged with:
The man was refused bail and will appear before Batemans Bay Local Court Monday, March 20.
The Acting Sergeant was admitted to hospital for suspected head and rib injuries.
Another Acting Sergeant and Senior Constable, who both assisted in the arrest, were treated at hospital for leg and shoulder injuries.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.