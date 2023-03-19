Illawarra Mercury
Police officer chocked during violent confrontation in Candelo, Bega Valley

Updated March 20 2023 - 10:38am, first published 9:00am
Three police were injured and an officer allegedly choked during a violent confrontation on the South Coast on Sunday, March 19. File picture

Three police were hospitalised and a man charged after he allegedly choked a police officer on the South Coast.

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

