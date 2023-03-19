The usual suspects have flexed their muscles in the opening round of the Julie Porter Cup, with both Albion Park and University registering wins.
The Cup marked the return to the season for the region's best female footballers.
Meanwhile last year's grand final champions University were given a stern contest by Bulli but were too good, getting up 2-0 in the end thanks to goals from Amy Morrell and Sian McGavock.
In round two of the Cup on March 26, Thirroul will face Woonona with a 1pm kick-off and then Bulli will host Shellharbour at 3pm. Both games to be played at Balls Paddock.
The winner of Group A and the winner of Group B will face off in the final of the tournament at Ian McLennan Park on April 16.
Teams will be eager for the commencement of the inaugural Women's Premier League competition set to begin after the Julie Porter Cup on April 23.
