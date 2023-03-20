Corrimal Oztag player Mathew Wright has already had the honour of representing his people at a major sporting competition.
But this will be the first time the proud Dharwal man has been honoured with selection in a team travelling overseas which will represent not just Illawarra but his country as well.
The 29-year-old said he was ecstatic to be selected to represent Indigenous Australia at the 2023 Oztag World Cup in Ireland.
The prestigious event to be staged at the University of Limerick from July 31 to August 6 will be the first time since the 2018 World Cup that players from across the globe have the opportunity to come together and compete at an international level.
And Wright for one can't wait for the opportunity to mix it with the world's best again.
"The World Cup in Coffs Harbour in 2018 was fantastic. I can't wait to have the honour once again of getting the opportunity to represent my indigenous community and my country at another World Cup," he said.
"The fact the tournament is in Ireland is an added bonus. It's going to be great travelling overseas and playing in such a great tournament again."
Wright, who played a lot of sports when he was younger, including touch football and rugby league, took up Oztag after seeing how much joy playing the sport gave his father.
" My old man loved playing Oztag. He actually played in one of the first competitions they ran in Australia," he said.
While [my father] played for Australia.....I would rather play for my indigenous communities..... to expand indigenous Oztag throughout Australia.- Mathew Wright
"I'm just following his footsteps I guess. But while he played for Australia I've gone down the path where I would rather play for my indigenous communities and decided to follow that path because I want to expand indigenous Oztag throughout Australia."
He said the Australian Indigenous Oztag group was a not-for-profit corporation providing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people the opportunity to play Oztag at an International level.
"Apart from the enjoyment of participating, the aim is to inspire and promote healthy active lifestyles, cultural identity, awareness and pride, leadership, self-esteem, education and teamwork," Wright said.
Looking forward to the tournament, Wright nonetheless is seeking assistance to help him get to Ireland.
"I have been selected to play in the men's open team. The cost for the tournament is $5500 each person which includes player registration, playing gear, flights, accommodation, transfers and travel insurance," he said.
"I've set up a Go Fund Me account at http://gofund.me/1b89020f. I'd appreciate any financial assistance to help achieve my goal of participating and representing my culture.
"All donations are tax deductible."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.