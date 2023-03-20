Athletics Wollongong stars flourish at NSW Championships

The NSW Open and Under 23 Championships were held at SOPAC from March 3 to 5. The championships are one very tough competition which not only features the best in NSW, but also interstate champions and some overseas competitors as well.
In the Open Women Discus, 15 year old Chelsy Wayne not only was the top NSW thrower, but broke the long standing current state record held by Sue Culley, way back in 1967, 56 years ago. Culley was one month shy of her 15th birthday at the time.
Mitchell O'Neill in the Men Open 100m came agonisingly close to a finals place after having gone through the heats and semi final. His final time of 10.60sec placed him 6th overall. O'Neill then really strutted his stuff with a very crisp bronze medal performance in the 200m in 20.88sec.
Our other medallist was Naomi Gibson who jumped a lofty 3.40m in the Open Women Pole Vault.
Our other performances were:
Blake Barklay 400m hurdles 57.19s.
Charlize Colwell only just out of the medals in the Para Ambulant 200m: 6th - 31.76s, 400m: 5th - 1'14.66.
Jett Link. 110m Hurdles: 4th - 15.14s.
Louis Losurdo Javelin: 9th - 41.24m.
Maya Francis 100m 13.13sec, 200m 26.37.
Susie Seitaridis 400m: - 1'00.41s.
Tayissa Buchanan, another tight one as a junior in open class 800m: 7th - 2'12.29s.
Zoe Daniels Discus: 7th overall - 45.24m (4th NSW).
Our Masters Athletes cohort has swollen significantly over the last two years with an influx of very keen new members mixing with the 'long-termers'.
25 members of the group entered the Australian Masters Championships which were held at SOPAC from March 10 to 13. The team came away with an impressive 15 gold, 15 silver and 5 bronze medals which an enormous performance at a National event.
The results are not complete, but so far we have our medallists as following:
Adrian See (M45) 200m : 1st - 23.59s, 400m: 2nd - 51.66s.
Anthony Howlett (M55) Javelin: 1st - 45.53m, High Jump: 1st - 1.50m, Javelin: 1st - 45.53m, High Jump: 1st - 1.50m, 100m Hurdles: 2nd - 22.45s.
Rebekah Power (W40) 200m: 2nd - 25.96s, Long Jump: 2nd - 4.51m, 400m: 2nd - 1'00.70s, 4x400m Relay: 1st - 4'07.08s.
Rodney Tebbutt (M50) Javelin: 1st - 48.30m.
Tim Bradford (M35) 200m: - 1st - 23.21, 400m: 2nd - 52.58s.
Madelaine Frame (W35) Pole Vault: 2nd - 3.00m.
Montse Ros (W40) Pole Vault: 1st - 2.80m.
Adriana Van Bockel (W70) Weight Throw: 2nd - 8.03m.
William Tyler (M60) Pole Vault: 1st - 2.60m.
Our last track round for the season was held on March 15.
In true AW style we celebrated the last day with a number of special events. Some of our younger members tried and in some cases failed the older styled events such as the egg and spoon race, the three legged race and that good old hand blistering event, tug-o-war.
However the main feature events were the 800m chocolate run, a handicapped start over 800m based on an athlete's performance over the season and where everyone scores some edibles from this event, and the 60m skins, a handicapped 60m elimination event run over a number of rounds for cash prizes. This event is very popular especially with the younger members.
Athletics Wollongong would like to thank event sponsors, Danial Radicheski from FitTech Sudios, fitness rehab specialists in Corrimal Street Wollongong, https://fittechstudios.com.au, and member Anthony Howlett, in donating prize money to the following, Xavier Curtis who probably isn't even 10 yet but seemed to grow an extra leg for this event, 1st 7.10s $150, Kaylee Reid-O'Brien 2nd, 7.11s $100 and Shady Cosgrove , 3rd 7.21s $50
