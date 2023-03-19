South Coast man charged with choking police officer after crash

A man has been accused of choking a police officer on the Far South Coast.
The alleged attack followed a crash at the village of Candelo near Bega about 9.40pm on Sunday, with officers told a driver had hit a parked vehicle before exchanging particulars and fleeing the scene.
A short time later, they went to a nearby rural property to issue the 48-year-old with a court attendance notice for driving under the influence.
When the officers went to leave the residence, the man knocked the acting sergeant to the ground and began choking him, police said.
The other officer intervened and the man was arrested.
He was taken to hospital suffering superficial injuries to his face before being charged with a string of offences including choking a person, assaulting a police officer, causing actual bodily harm and driving under the influence of alcohol.
The man was refused bail to appear before Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday.
The acting sergeant was admitted to hospital for suspected head and rib injuries.
Another acting sergeant and senior constable, who helped with the arrest, were treated at hospital for leg and shoulder injuries.
Australian Associated Press
