It was a nail biting semi-final on Australian Idol on Monday night as three starry-eyed singers were sent packing, as voted by the nation, but one of them could be set for bigger and better things.
No contestants were spared from being booted by the judges, so it was completely up to viewers as to who remained in the competition for $100,000 and a recording contract with industry giant Sony Music.
Throughout the 2023 series Amali has won nothing but praise from the judges, with Kyle Sandilands commenting on Monday night she had the attention of the '"team" looking after Scottish sensation Calvin Harris.
"You're being noticed by big people, you've done real well," Kyle said.
Sadly Shellharbour sweetheart Amali Dimond was outed - even after judges Meghan Trainor, Kyle Sandilands, Harry Connick Jr and Amy Shark had squabbled on Sunday as to why she was in the bottom four the previous week.
Amali was voted out along with Anya Hynninen and Ben Sheehy after votes were revealed throughout Monday's episode.
Best friend Rani Wilson was watching with her family from home on Monday and devastated her friend was sent home.
"It's an indescribable emotion to be seeing your best friend performing for her chance to be in the grand finale," she told the Mercury prior to the show.
"Shellharbour is buzzing with encouragement and supporting Amali with whole hearts. Amali is as kind, caring and bubbly as seen on TV and my only advice is to continue being her amazing, charismatic self and to never let anyone bring her down."
I'm pretty well positive that something is going to come her way.- Michelle Dimond
Despite the shock exit, Amali's mother Michelle was sure the 16-year-old would be destined for bigger and better things.
"I'm pretty well positive that something is going to come her way in the form of entertaining," she told the Mercury.
"We'll just wait and see ... what offers we get. If not, there's always the modelling world."
Regardless of what happens, Michelle wanted people to not to attack the contestants on social media as they were real people.
"The public needs to remember that all these contestants are actually human and while it's okay to put your point of view online, it should be done in a way that it's not hateful," she said, noting Amali had also copped some flack.
"There's always comments online and some can be quite brutal ... but there is a nice way to say people could improve. There's definitely some keyboard warriors out there."
In true Amali style, if a negative comment has been thrown her way, her response would be "thankyou, I'll try better next time".
"She's just such a kind, humble girl," Michelle said.
Michelle said over the past two months she has been "basically living in Sydney" with her daughter, and by her side every step of the way, as Amali has gone through vocal coaching, rehearsals, wardrobe fittings and all of the rest of what goes into making the show.
She said the biggest area of growth she has seen has been Amali's confidence and standing tall in her 184cm frame, and letting her voice "soar".
Amali has previously told the Mercury that being a singer and performer is the only thing she has ever wanted to do, and has done everything in her power to make it happen.
A student of the Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts, she has been learning to dance, sing and perform since before she started primary school.
Michelle had enrolled her daughter in dancing, but one day heard her singing along in the car to Let It Go from the Frozen soundtrack and realised "she had a voice".
This isn't the first time on a reality talent quest either.
After failing to wow judges on a previous series of The Voice, Amali had taken the constructive criticism on board and began performing anywhere she could - from nursing homes and aged care villages to the Dapto Show.
The trio left in the competition - Phoebe Stewart, Josh Hannan and Royston Sagigi-Baira - will sing again for the nation on Sunday March 26, with one of them crowned the next Australian Idol.
