Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/AUKUS
Have Your Say

It's time to crack down on illegal campers. Letters to the Editor, March 21, 2023

March 21 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's time to crack down on illegal campers. Letters, March 21, 2023

Wollongong council does not have camping rangers. They say it's up to the ratepayer to ring the police to report illegal camping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.