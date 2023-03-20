It's time to crack down on illegal campers. Letters, March 21, 2023

Wollongong council does not have camping rangers. They say it's up to the ratepayer to ring the police to report illegal camping.
These illegal campers pay nothing to have their rubbish removed, use the roads, or use showers and toilets. The ratepayer pays to even clean these people's toilets. Council don't clean my toilet as a ratepayer.
Down at Warrawong where campers paid nothing and bragged about it, Wollongong council mowed the lawns for them while ratepayers mow council owned footpaths. I pay over $5000 a year in rates and council are always whingeing about not enough money.
Just in my area alone, people illegally camp at Wombarra pool, Sharkey Beach, Rawson St eastern end, Headlands boat ramp, Little Austi and Austinmer Beach. These people cost ratepayers and give nothing back. I ask Wollongong council, why do illegal campers get everything for free?
Ray Jaeger, Coledale
Anthony Albanese might say Paul Keating's recent comments about AUKUS and his defence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCG) diminishes him. It's worse. He is in complete denial about the threat the CCG presents. He actually implied we should trust the CCG more than our own security experts, and if we dump allies like the UK and the USA, we'll live happily ever after.
Communist China is ready to menace Australia and other 'nonconforming nations' at the drop of a hat and it's racing to become the world's mightiest military power. It has been developing a military pathway to Australia for a decade through the South China Sea via fortified islands and naval bases, along with shonky security agreements and pacts with South Pacific Island nations.
It has listed Australia as a combat target because of the handful of nuclear subs we are procuring over the next 25 years, and has long been waging passive warfare against us through cyber-attacks, economic sabotage, political interference, infiltration of our institutions, and research poaching.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
The federal government wisely constructed a metal shield barrier around the nuclear reactor at Lucas Heights some years ago to protect it from being hit by a flying object such as a drone, Cessna or Jumbo jet. A collision into this reactor would leave a nuclear exclusion zone similar to Maralinga in South Australia. Nuclear reactor "accidents" in Japan and Russia have resulted in cancer clusters inflicted on human populations, farm animals and farming areas uninhabitable.
The war in Ukraine has put nuclear power stations at extreme risk from drones and missile attack. Not a risk Australians need to be subjected to with all the military build up going on.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
