An East Corrimal labourer accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend during a skate park "scuffle" will fight his charges in a hearing.
Jacob Oakes, 24, faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty contravening an apprehended violence order and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police will allege Oakes, who is prohibited from contacting his ex by way of a court order, sent her several abusive text messages before they met up last Thursday night.
According to tendered court documents, the woman picked Oakes up about 8pm, bought him alcohol and took him to Fairy Meadow Skate Park.
An argument then allegedly ensued over Oakes drinking alcohol, with Oakes then getting out of the car and walking over to the driver's side where alleged victim was sitting.
Police will allege Oakes then grabbed the victim's right arm during a scuffle, causing her to fall back in the car and hit her head on the way down - effecting bruising and pain.
The woman provided a statement to police and Oakes was found by officers at the same skate park on Saturday, March 18.
He was arrested and alleged told police he was at home on Thursday when the alleged assault took place.
Oakes initially denied knowledge of abusive texts, however admitted to sending them once officers showed him images of them, court papers stated.
In court, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackeray argued against bail, saying Oakes was previously jailed for stalking and assaulting the same woman last year.
Magistrate Robert Walker denied Oakes' release on this basis, and scheduled a hearing for July 3.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.