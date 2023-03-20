Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Tight clashes and lots of cards highlight 2023 Premier League's third round

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
March 20 2023 - 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helensburgh's Blake Hewson leads his Wollongong United opponent to the ball during their recent round-one clash at Macedonia Park. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

There was plenty of excitement as the third round of the Illawarra Premier League season took place over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.