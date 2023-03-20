There was plenty of excitement as the third round of the Illawarra Premier League season took place over the weekend.
The round kicked off with Albion Park securing a convincing 3-1 win over Corrimal on Saturday. However, that result didn't set the trend for the next five games, which were all decided by a goal or less.
Olympic and Helensburgh played out a tense 2-2 draw; Wollongong United took down Tarrawanna 1-0; Coniston edged past Bulli 2-1; Cringila beat South Coast United 1-0; and Port Kembla defeated Bellambi 1-0 in a thriller on Sunday.
As we look back on the weekend that was, here are some of the key moments:
CONSISTENTLY INCONSISTENT?
It's still very early days, of course, but it's hard to know what to make of Helensburgh's start to the season.
After a decades-long wait in the wilderness, the Thistle returned to the Premier League in 2023 on the back on claiming last year's District League title. Three rounds in, Andy Paine's men have picked up three competition points, following three successive draws to open their campaign.
On paper, Saturday's 2-2 draw with last year's IPL grand final winners Olympic was an impressive result. However, Paine would have been left disappointed, with his side holding a 2-1 lead before Rick Goodchild bobbed up with the equaliser in the 90th minute.
The result comes on the back of a 2-2 stalemate with Bellambi, where Burgh would have started the game as favourites, but fought back from a 2-0 deficit to walk away from Elizabeth Reserve with a point. Against reigning premiers United in round one, the Thistle took a 2-0 lead inside 30 minutes, before conceding two goals as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.
So has it been a good start to the 2023 season for Burgh? And are they consistent, or inconsistent? It's hard to tell at this stage.
RED AND YELLOW, RED AND YELLOW
The officials were certainly kept busy over the weekend, with plenty of fiery contests taking place across round three.
In total, 29 cards (including three reds) were dished out in the IPL, which is close to an average of five per game. The most came in the Olympic versus Helensburgh and United versus Tarrawanna fixtures, where seven cards were handed out in each.
That comes after 33 cards were handed out in round two, from only five games, with Albion Park and SCU still to play their catch-up game.
Off the top of my head, I'm not sure how this compares to previous seasons, but it's fair to say that there's been a lot of heat in the Premier League this year!
GOODCHILD TAKES TOP SPOT
He might not be the first name you associate with goal-scoring in the Premier League, but Olympic veteran Rick Goodchild leads all-comers after the first three rounds.
Goodchild's 90th minute equaliser against Helensburgh on Saturday was his fourth of the season, following his round-one brace against SCU, while he also found the back of the net in their stalemate with Cringila in round two.
Bulli's Logan Mathie sits in equal second spot with three goals, alongside Coniston duo Toby Norval and Matthew Tschentscher, and Lions skipper Peter Simonoski.
LIONS LEADING THE WAY
Speaking of Cringila, they lead the way after the opening three rounds of the season. The Lions have secured two wins and a draw to start their account, with their latest result being a 1-0 win over SCU on Saturday night.
In a tight contest at Ian McLennan Park, Simonoski's goal five minutes into the second stanza proved the difference, as the Lions remained unbeaten in 2023.
So are Cringila the IPL's most in-form side?
It's hard to tell at this stage. Coniston have been super impressive, despite losing their opening round clash to the Lions, while the White Eagles also remain unbeaten and Port Kembla have picked up two positive results.
United and Olympic are still yet to hit top gear this season, however, you'd be a brave person to write these powerhouse clubs off so early in the campaign.
LOOKING ELSEWHERE
Finally, we like to keep one eye on other football action around the region, and this week we'll give a shout out to those teams taking part in the Julie Porter Cup. This is the most prestigious women's Cup competition in the Illawarra, with the first round taking place on Sunday.
It was another dominant performance by women's powerhouse club Albion Park, who opened their Cup account with a 6-0 rout of Thirroul. Rising star Eliza Cowan led the way with a four-goal performance, while Alyssa Petrovic and Sophie Zirogiannis also found the back of the net.
Elsewhere, last year's Women's Division One grand final winners University also began their campaign in style, with Amy Morrell and Sian McGavock scoring in their 2-0 win over Bulli.
Both the White Eagles and University will start as favourites when the inaugural Women's Premier League gets under way in the Illawarra next month.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
