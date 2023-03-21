Illawarra Mercury
Contact sports can't sustain this level of injuries, Letters to the Editor, March 22, 2023

March 22 2023 - 4:00am
Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

The issue of head injuries and their ongoing consequences is becoming a real issue for all the heavy contact football codes. The threat of litigation from ex-players seeking compensation for lives heavily affected as a result of concussions suffered during their football career is becoming more prevalent.

