The issue of head injuries and their ongoing consequences is becoming a real issue for all the heavy contact football codes. The threat of litigation from ex-players seeking compensation for lives heavily affected as a result of concussions suffered during their football career is becoming more prevalent.
In my opinion in Australia the NRL has become so physical that it is bordering on becoming beyond the capabilities of any man to play without suffering long term physical consequences. It is not a sport anymore, it's a business and what players are being asked to do in order for the money to keep going around is becoming ridiculous.
The scary thing is that I think rugby is going down the same path. Every year the rugby codes and the AFL seem to be becoming faster and more physical with little regard being given to the physical consequences for the players. Every week the injury toll reports are extensive with season ending injuries common most weeks.
If things keep going the way they are I can only see major changes being called for to put an end to all this mayhem. If more thought is not given to player welfare I can envisage calls from medical authorities for the games to be banned altogether.
Ron Wood, Kanahooka
Pamela Clark, (Web Words, March 17), is indeed fat shaming. Anyone who gives unsolicited advice about the medical, social or physical advantages of weight loss to a person who has a problem with weight is not only fat shaming but patronising. Ms Clarke knows nothing about the medical history of this gentleman, yet she falls for the old stereotype that fat people could easily lose weight if they had more will power and just ate less.
Weight gain is not caused only by overeating, but possibly by other factors. Some medications cause weight gain. Lack of exercise can contribute to weight gain but pain and disability are great limiters of physical activity.
Certainly there are many people whose obesity is caused by overeating. But even that can have underlying reasons. Weight loss is not a simple matter and can't be achieved overnight. Probably this gentleman is only too aware of the problems associated with obesity. He does not need to be patronised.
Barbara Sawtell, Oak Flats
This week is the 20th anniversary of the disastrous Iraq war that the Liberals supported and Labor opposed. Albanese's support for the Liberals' AUKUS means that Labor has now adopted the Dutton Liberals 'all the way with the USA'. Labor lost support at the last election. It's decision to support AUKUS will mean another loss of support at the next election.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.