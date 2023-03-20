Who promised the Illawarra what in last week of 2023 NSW election campaign

As the 2023 state election campaign heads towards the finishing post, we're going to keep you informed of who's said what in this last week.
These announcements are not statewide but rather relating to elecorates in the Illawarra.
Labor: Wollongong's JJ Kelly Park and John Crehan Park at Cringila will share in a $300,000 funding commitment if NSW Labor is elected on March 25.
JJ Kelly Park is one of Wollongong's premier sports grounds and was effectively unusable by rugby league and football sport codes over the last two years due to flooding from heavy rain events.
Member for Wollongong, Paul Scully said Wollongong City Council would receive $200,000 to improve and upgrade the sports field drainage at JJ Kelly Park.
The $100,000 funding commitment for John Crehan Park at Cringila is for lighting upgrades.
