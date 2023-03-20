Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Unanderra juicer's first foray into alcohol with 'guilt free' seltzer

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 20 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief marketing officer Benjamin Lovric and national sales director Trent Vohland with their 'guilt free' alcoholic seltzer Island Mist. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Prior to coming to Australia, Benjamin Lovric's grandfather was a renowned distiller in his home country of Croatia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.