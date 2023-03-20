It's hard to imagine a time in recent - and not-so-recent - history when NSW citizens have been so focused on the health system.
Off the back of a three year pandemic - which may have disappeared from the headlines but is still going strong - all facets of the system have been put under more strain, and health is now one of the top concerns as voters head to the polls for the state election.
Last year, Labor won the South Australian election after a campaign which focused on health and the issue of ambulance ramping.
From Tuesday morning until just after the election, Illawarra paramedics are taking part in statewide industrial action.
Under an unprecedented move from the paramedics union, those workers who have to wait longer than 30 minutes will leave low-risk patients unsupervised at the ED instead of following health department orders to stay with their patient.
The Health Services Union says the decision is being taken to address the ongoing issue of ramping - also called bed block.
But quizzed on his health policies when he was in Nowra on Monday, Premier Dominic Perrottet said ramping did not occur in NSW like it did in other states.
Elsewhere in the health system, GPs have been decrying a change to the way payroll tax is calculated and have called on the NSW government to "save the future of general practice" by overturning the changes.
The Royal Australian College of GPs says the change, which means doctors who pay a percentage of their earnings to a clinic rather than being paid a wage count as employees for payroll tax purposes, will force medical practices to either charge patients more or shutting up shop.
RACGP vice-president Dr Bruce Willett said the additional tax was likely to result in patients paying an extra $15 per consultation.
Mr Perrottet said the government was working closely with GPs, and also that the payroll tax issue was something being dealt with across all states and territories.
He highlighted the government's pharmacy reform which will make it easier for pharmacists to prescribe some medications and administer more vaccines, and its plans to set up more urgent care clinics
"These are the reforms that are nation leading... and what that does is it puts downward pressure on GPs particularly on GPs where people are struggling to get access to a GP."
In the hospital system, nurses have also ramped up their campaign, calling for voters to support the parties who will implement a staffing system in hospitals that uses nurse-to-patient ratios.
The nurses union election guide says the Coalition has made "nil" commitments towards the ratios they have called for, but gives Labor and Greens two ticks when it comes to nurses staffing and wages.
Outside of the acute health system, there are also calls to increase funding for chronic and preventative health - which only makes up a tiny portion of the state's $33 billion health budget.
Independent candidate for Shellharbour, Chris Homer, wants the party which wins government to allocate five per cent - or around $1.25 billion - of the health budget to health prevention, and says - if elected - he would bring a private members bill to the floor of parliament to achieve this.
"We need prevention organisations like Healthy Cities Illawarra to be properly funded to take the pressure off the acute sector and enable people to take care of their health before they get chronic health conditions and have to go the ED."
Illawarra Labor MP Ryan Park - the man who will take charge of the health system if Labor wins government - is interested in better funding for chronic and prevention, which would be looked at as part of the Special Commission of Inquiry into Health Funding that Labor has committed to.
"This really interests me, because my background is health and physical education," he said. "I want to look at what we can do in the community to stop patients having to go to hospital, and around diabetes, obesity, heart disease as quickly as possible. To do that, we need to know where the dollars are going, and that's what we'll be doing in the inquiry."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
