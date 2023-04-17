Illawarra Mercury
New health food cafe Goodbar opens its doors at Stockland Shellharbour

By Merryn Porter
Updated April 17 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 3:00pm
Filling a gap: Goodbar Shellharbour is providing a healthy fast food option. Picture: Supplied
Filling a gap: Goodbar Shellharbour is providing a healthy fast food option. Picture: Supplied

A new health food cafe that has opened its doors at Stockland Shellharbour is filling a gap with its range of healthy drinks, breakfast items, salads and sandwiches.

