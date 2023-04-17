A new health food cafe that has opened its doors at Stockland Shellharbour is filling a gap with its range of healthy drinks, breakfast items, salads and sandwiches.
Goodbar Shellharbour celebrated its grand opening in March with a special appearance by surfing state champion Oceanna Rogers, Lebanese drummers, the restaurant's mascot Goodbar Gus and the team from Wollongong radio station Wave FM.
Store manager Julie Duncan said they had received a good response from customers since opening the doors.
"We are getting really good feedback from people for providing really healthy fast food," she said.
"Our Acai is like nothing else in the Illawarra as it comes out of a soft-serve machine.
"People are really loving it and loving that they can get really healthy food and fresh juice again."
Ms Duncan said young surfing champ Rogers was a big supporter, popping in several times a week to fuel up.
She said those who took their health seriously were thrilled with the new eatery and Goodbar was giving back by offering a reward to anyone who attends a gym.
"Come in and show us your gym membership to get 10 per cent off," Ms Duncan said.
The Goodbar menu features Acai bowls, protein chia puddings, overnight oats, overnight weetbix, fruit salad, yoghurt bowls and protein pancakes.
There is also an array of protein-rich sandwiches on the menu, including tuna or egg salad, falafel wraps and a variety of Ka'ak - a Lebanese biscuit.
Salads and drinks, including protein shakes, ginger shots and juices, round out the menu.
Details: Goodbar Shellharbour, 211 Lake Entrance, Shellharbour.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
