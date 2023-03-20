There was plenty of sport happening in the Illawarra and further abroad over the weekend. Here are five things we learned.
A new crop of gymnastics champions were crowned following a fierce three days of competition in Bomaderry.
The 2023 Aerobic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Senior State Championships was held at the Shoalhaven Sports Indoor Stadium, attracting more than 400 spectators to the competition.
The biggest winner of the weekend was rhythmic gymnastic Alexandra Eedle, who emerged as the all-round champion in the senior international division, just a week after representing Australia at the Marbella Grand Prix in Spain.
The 22-year-old finished with a total score of 107.450, taking home the all-round gold, plus the gold for ball and ribbon, along with silver for hoop and clubs.
"It's starting to sink in a little bit, but it's still a bit of a shock," she said.
"If you asked my 13-year-old self about this result, I would have said definitely. If you asked my 17-year-old self, I would have said maybe. If you asked my 20-year-old self, I would have said no.
"I'm excited because it's my first win as a senior international, which is a big jump from previous levels as you're competing against Olympians and Commonwealth Games medallists."
Other major winners included Carissa Uno, Grace Kleppich and Mercedes McIntyre, who claimed gold for their aerobics gymnastics trio routine, while in the individual division, McIntyre became the NSW senior champion.
Saturday was a great day for trainer Brad Widdup, with Short Shorts making short work of the Provincial Midway qualifier at Kembla Grange.
Jockey Alysha Collett was forced to chase the tearaway leader Zenti, who had seven lengths on the rest of the field on the turn, but Short Shorts delivered in style, bolting clear for a commanding victory.
The result means Short Shorts has qualified for the final on April 9.
While Zenti drops out out of the running for Ben Smith, the trainer still has Herb already in the big race, having finished second to Essonne.
BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD
They came within 10 minutes of causing a massive boilover, but the Dragons were left to lick their wounds following a late four-try barrage from the Broncos on Saturday night.
The score was locked at 18-18 approaching the 70-minute mark at Suncorp Stadium. However, the hosts then turned on the after-burners, with fullback Reece Walsh scoring a double to inspire Brisbane to a rousing 40-18 victory.
Despite the loss, St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin didn't have to look far for positives, after his side produced one of the best first halves under Griffin's tenure to lead 16-8 at the break.
"For 70 minutes we'd struggled and scrapped and stayed in the game," Griffin said.
"In the end you sit and look [unfavourably] at the scoreboard, but I was really impressed with our resolve and the way we went about it."
Speaking of tough, it was a difficult weekend for two of the Illawarra's main NSW NPL outfits, with the Wolves and Stingrays both suffering disappointing losses.
David Carney's men were on the wrong side of an eight-goal thriller with St George City, losing 5-3 at Peakhurst Park on Saturday night, while Steve Gordon's Stingrays went down 3-0 to Manly at Macedonia Park on Sunday afternoon.
However, one of the big positives to emerge for the Wolves was Alex Masciovecchio, who produced a goal of the season contender against St George City.
"I was enjoying myself out there [against St George]. I was finding a bit of space, more so in the first half," the Unanderra junior said.
"The ball came to me, I was wide and Marcus Beattie made the run around me which helped keep the left-back in two minds. I had a pocket on the inside so I stepped in there and after skipping past a couple of defenders I noticed they weren't pressing me and I just hit the ball with the outside of my foot and it went in."
Finally, sticking with the football theme, Port Kembla survived a late barrage of attacks to hang on and claim a 1-0 win over Bellambi in Sunday's sole Premier League clash.
Despite Steve Hrstovski being sent off late in the match, the Rosellas continued to pepper the Zebras' goal-mouth in the dying stages at Wetherall Park, but couldn't find the equaliser to Jordan Nikolovski's penalty early in the second stanza.
"I thought we played pretty well in the first half. Bellambi came to sit in and we had a lot of the ball, and created a number of chances. And I think if we'd scored a couple of those early, it would have been a different second half," Zebras coach Stuart Beedie said after the match.
"But credit to Bellambi, they fought very hard. Even after they lost a player late in the game, they created a couple of chances. But I'm a bit disappointed in how we finished the game in terms of keeping the ball, and taking the game out.
"We got there in the end, but we've certainly got plenty to work on."
