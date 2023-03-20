Kiama councillor call to ban union officials over 'derogatory' behaviour

Alleged "derogatory and threatening" behaviour from three union officials should see them banned from future meetings with Kiama Municipal Council, according to Cr Mark Croxford.
The Mercury understands the union officials in question are considering legal action over Cr Croxford's claims.
Cr Croxford has tabled a motion for Tuesday night's council meeting that arose out of alleged "disrespectful and inappropriate behaviour" of three United Services Union (USU) officials - including Stuart Geddes and Rudi Oppitz - at a meeting between the union and council staff on March 6.
Cr Croxford alleges that, during the meeting, the CEO Jane Stroud was called a "liar" and COO Joe Gaudiosi was branded as "incompetent".
... USU representatives 'made verbal statements considered ... to be offensive, bullying, harassing, derogatory and threatening.
In a note from Ms Stroud that features in council papers, she said the USU representatives "behaved in a manner and made verbal statements considered by staff and the elected representative [mayor Neil Reilly] present to be offensive, bullying, harassing, derogatory and threatening towards the tenure of the CEO and all elected representatives, post the state election".
Ms Stroud's note also stated Cr Reilly sent a formal letter of complaint to the union.
Her initial advice to councillors was that Cr Croxford's motion was "lawful" as it did not ban all USU employees or aimed to prevent USU access.
However she said there were risks associated with publicly naming the officials "when a complaint about union employees' conduct has already been lodged".
In a supplementary agenda item, Ms Stroud said updated legal advice was sought and found the motion in its original form was unlawful "as it would contravene both the Industrial Relations Act and the Fair Work Act".
It was recommended that Cr Croxford's motion not be moved or seconded and be allowed to lapse.
That led Cr Croxford to revise his motion to avoid an issues of unlawfulness.
His revised motion calls for council to "refuse any further meetings" with the three officials and calls on them to "apologise unreservedly in writing to the CEO, COO and Mayor for their disrespectful and inappropriate behaviour".
His motion also calls on council to appeal to the Fair Work Commission seeking an order to suspend or revoke the relevant Fair Work permits.
The final point states the motion's intent is not to restrict the USU from dealing with council or its union members and that council "invite them to provide a more mature team of officials to engage with council".
Mr Geddes declined to comment, while Mr Oppitz was contacted for comment.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
