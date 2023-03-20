The Illawarra Hockey centre has taken a new look with the installation of two new blue international style synthetic turf pitches, which were officially opened last Saturday in time for the start of the new season.
The ceremony at Unanderra was attended by the Wollongong MP Paul Scully and Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery in the presence of newly-elected Illawarra South Coast hockey chairman Kieran Govers and Illawarra Hockey president Garry Bull.
The upgrades have included the renewal of the two synthetic turf fields, the installation of LED lighting to both fields and the stadium including the addition of solar lighting to the stadium and the viewing building.
Govers, a former Kookaburra and 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, said it has been a busy and productive off-season with hockey commitments and the replacement of three hockey fields in the Illawarra.
The third pitch is at the Croom Road complex in Albion Park which is due for completion in the middle of this season.
"We play sport for many different reasons and we want every one of our members to enjoy their hockey experience," Govers said.
"We encourage all clubs to promote a culture of sportsmanship, fair play, inclusion and tolerance and we ask that all clubs promote a culture free from intimidation and abuse.
"Our sport is run by volunteers and we are always looking for new members to help grow our great family sport."
The blue Poligras synthetic turfs have replaced the old green turf which have been there since 2012.
The total cost for the facility upgrade was $1.425 million which comprised $983,000 for the renewal of the two synthetic turf, $326,000 for the upgrade of the stadium LED lighting and $116,000 for the installation of the 100kW solar system and battery.
The funding was provided by the NSW Government Office of Sports grants of $895,000 and the Illawarra Hockey, which forked out $530,000.
The launch of the fields also saw the opening round of the women's first grade competition where champions Albion Park beat University 8-0 and Wests Illawarra beat Figtree Unanderra 3-0.
