Illawarra-South Coast hockey usher in blue era with new Poligras turf

By Tony de Souza
Updated March 20 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 2:08pm
Mayor Gordon Bradbery, Garry Bull and Kieran Govers and Wollongong MP Paul Scully. Picture by Sue Bessell

The Illawarra Hockey centre has taken a new look with the installation of two new blue international style synthetic turf pitches, which were officially opened last Saturday in time for the start of the new season.

