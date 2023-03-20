Illawarra and Highlands remain in the hunt to win the Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone Inter-Association Women's Carnival.
The two associations finished top two after the opening three games of the carnival at Kevin Walsh Oval in Jamberoo last Sunday.
As a result Illawarra and Highlands will meet in the carnival grand final at Keira Oval on Sunday from 2pm.
Highlands will head into the decider favourites, having won both their games against Illawarra and South Coast.
Illawarra's only win was against South Coast, who remained winless, losing also to Highlands.
In the first game South Coast won the toss and elected to bat first against Illawarra.
South Coast were bowled out for 78 in the 19th over, with Carly Sperring (16 not out) and Aaliyah Humphreys (13) the pick of their batters, while Kobi Lynch-Munro (3/13) and Leanne Handcock (3/21) led the way with the ball for Illawarra.
llawarra only needed 12 overs to surpass South Coast's score, finishing at 1/79, thanks in large parts to good contributions with the bat from India Bellhouse (22) and Bianca Broadhurst (16 not out).
In the second fixture between Highlands and Illawarra, the former posted 4/104 batting first.
April Wells (36 not out) and Rachel Rae-Martin (18) led the way with the bat for Highlands, while Lily Savelli (2/4) was Illawarra's most impressive bowler.
Illawarra though could only manage 8/69 in reply, with Lauren McGill and Louise Tonge chipping in with 12 runs each.
South Coast and Highlands squared off in the final game, with South Coast batting first and compiling a respectable 5/113 from their 20 overs.
Carly Sperring performed again with the bat scoring 45 while Ava Browne chipped in with 30.
Amber Bugden (3/4) was the pick of the bowlers although Claire Melish (2/10) and Ava Maiden (2/18) also snared two wickets each for Highlands.
Highlands batted well in response, and won the game after posting 5/114, with Shania Martin (24) and Maeve Kaufline (17 not out) leading the way with the bat.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
