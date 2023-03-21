The home wicket of South Coast District Cricket minor premiers The Rail, is also curator Brian Dunham's "pride and joy".
It has been since he first started in 1980 helping the first-grade captain of the time prepare cricket wickets.
Back then the cricket ground was newly built and called the Neville Hilton Oval.
Some 44 years later and Dunham is still curating the cricket oval in Croome Road Regional Sporting Complex which had to be relocated locations recently to make way for the new Albion Park bypass.
"I was there when they first built the old one. That is when I learned me trade and 44 years later I'm still there when they had to build a new one because the bypass went through that one," Dunham said.
The 74-year-old said while he never envisaged being a curator, he has loved every second preparing wickets for his beloved club The Rail.
"It's quite funny how I initially got involved, I still remember the conversation with Dave Richards," he said.
"He said 'I don't know what to do but I need somebody to help me' before adding 'I can get a manual from the library and we can go from that''.
"Before I could reply he said 'what do you do with yourself?' I said I work three shifts at the steelworks, I can probably do a little bit in the mornings'. He said 'oh, that will do'. And that's how it started."
And over the years Dunham's interest in everything to do with preparing cricket wickets has improved and increased.
"I've always been interested in mowing lawns and looking after my lawn even back then. I don't know why because I was married and had three kids and was buying a house and didn't have much time to do lawns but I don't know I just took to looking after my own lawn and then the cricket lawn," he said.
"I learned a lot more about lawns when I had to curate a wicket because you had to put the final touches to it and everything and everything had to be pretty good so I did the same things to my lawns actually."
The Rail life member can be found at Croome Road Regional Sporting Complex five days a week preparing the wicket.
"It takes probably a month for me to do a wicket," Dunham said. "I've got Santa Ana grass here, which is also used on the Adelaide Oval.
"First of all I've got to scarafi the wicket a month out otherwise it gets too matted. You get all the matt out of it then I just keep mowing it and rolling it for four weeks, as well as watering and fertilising it.
"All that takes a long time. I'm down there for four hours a day five-days a week doing it."
Dunham said he took great delight from producing wickets which produced good cricket and results.
Over the years though I have had complaints but there is no such thing as the perfect pitch. I just take [the criticism] like water off a duck's back really. I've never done a curator's course or a green keeper's course. I just learned by my mistakes and hope to get better.- Brian Dunham
"As long as you get even bounce and carry, it doesn't matter if it is a batsmen's wicket or bowlers' wicket. Players just want the wicket to be hard, bouncy and consistent.
"You can't play a shot if you can't predict how the bounce is going to be .
"If the bounce is good and it has a bit of pace on it, then yeah that's what you look for, but sometimes you don't get that because it is dirt and it is grass."
Dunham added for the most part cricketers didn't complain about the state of the wicket because they knew it was being prepared by a volunteer.
"Over the years though I have had complaints but there is no such thing as the perfect pitch. I just take it like water off a duck's back really.
"I've never done a curator's course or a green keeper's course. I just learned by my mistakes and hope to get better."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
