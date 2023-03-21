Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

How Brian Dunham prepares wickets for South Coast cricket minor premiers The Rail

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
March 21 2023 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The home wicket of South Coast District Cricket minor premiers The Rail, is also curator Brian Dunham's "pride and joy". Picture: Sylvia Liber

The home wicket of South Coast District Cricket minor premiers The Rail, is also curator Brian Dunham's "pride and joy".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.