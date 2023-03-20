A Wollongong IT firm has told workers offloaded by financial services company Mercer that their job is safe in the Illawarra.
Novigi, a technology company serving the finance and aged care industries, will absorb about 90 IT workers previously employed by Mercer.
Details of the outsourcing - which accompanies a major round of redundancies at Mercer - was revealed on Friday, and on Monday, Novigi's CEO Ash Priest confirmed that staff would remain employed and based the Illawarra.
"[Wollongong] is our head office, we definitely are committed to growing our footprint here in 'Silligong', we're really proud of it and we want to be a very strong leader in that sector."
The move doubles Novigi's headcount in Wollongong, and is a significant win as IT firms battle for staff.
Novigi and Mercer have been working together since 2019, and the transferred staff will continue to work on projects for Mercer's clients after they join Novigi.
But, as the superannuation industry continues to "unbundling", the staff will also work for Novigi's other clients in the retirement savings sector.
"We are the data and tech partner specifically to the sector," Mr Priest said. "Whereas Mercer had a more bundled offering of admin and tech, we are tech specific, which means we're able to work with a much broader range of clients."
Once the new staff join in May, Novigi will be moving from its current digs above Wollongong Central to a yet to be disclosed office location. Mr Priest said this would create a "data and technology hub" in the Illawarra.
"The hub here will be about lots of research and development into use cases like machine learning and artificial intelligence in the superannuation sector," he said.
"We really want to double down, we've now got critical mass, and lots of experience and capability."
Novigi opened its Wollongong office in 2019, and also operates from its footprint in Sydney, Melbourne and Colombo, Sri Lanka. Mr Priest, who previously worked for Pillar before Mercer bought it, grew up and is based in Bomaderry, and said he was committed to growing the Illawarra's tech scene.
"Up until now there has been a strong agenda pushed by the local community into technology capability development, the Silligong movement, and what it has done is Allowed for aggregation of interesting skill sets. Picking up from Mercer, this is arguably one of the best cohorts of technologists in our sector, so it is a great opportunity to build around that general technology capability with a now specific, financial technology capability."
