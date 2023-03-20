Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

CASA to carry out safety checks around Shellharbour Airport

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
March 20 2023 - 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture by Anna Warr.

If you see a low-flying plane overhead next week, never fear - it is probably carrying out safety checks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.