If you see a low-flying plane overhead next week, never fear - it is probably carrying out safety checks.
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority will undertake flight path safety checks at Shellharbour Airport on Monday, March 27 using a twin engine Cessna Conquest.
Low-level flying is a vital part of this work and the plane will fly as low as several hundred feet at times.
The safety checks will take place within an area up to 40 kilometres from the aerodrome and are necessary to ensure that instrument procedure flight paths operate safely.
The checks will involve making sure all obstacles - such as towers, trees, masts or buildings - are accurately marked on charts and there are no new obstacles, which might result in an unusual flying pattern.
CASA regulations require these checks every three years.
If the check cannot go ahead as scheduled next Monday, it will be carried out as soon as possible.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
