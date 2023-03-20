Illawarra Mercury
Comment/Editorial

What to expect from the Illawarra Mercury during NSW state election week 2023: Editorial

Updated March 20 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 3:00pm
The first day of early voting in the NSW election 2023. Picture by Adam McLean.

The NSW state election is almost here, and throughout the week, the Illawarra Mercury will be doubling down on our politics coverage.

