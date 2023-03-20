Following a week of heatwaves and well above average temperatures in the Illawarra, the rain is set to stay for the next week.
Up to 35 millimetres of rain is predicted to fall until Sunday, with the heaviest falls of up to 10mm due each day on Friday and Saturday.
By March 20, Kiama had almost received its average March monthly rainfall totals with 123.2mm recorded. The long-term median for the location is 142.5mm.
There's been far less rainfall in Albion Park at 69.4mm so far this month, the long-term average is 152.3mm. Bellambi has been even drier with 45.2mm recorded so far this month, the median for the month is 126mm.
The next three months are predicted to be drier than usual in the Illawarra, with only a 35 per cent chance of exceeding the median rainfall from April to June, the Bureau of Meteorology's climate outlook predicts.
Earlier this month the BoM announced the La Nina weather pattern had ended, with the tropical Pacific Ocean is now in a neutral phase.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
