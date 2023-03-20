Golf clubs, a portable car fridge and pyjamas are among the items a Unanderra thief helped himself to when he reached into a stranger's ute canopy at the weekend.
Trent Cassar, 26, nabbed the haul worth $4520 just 20 minutes after he reported to Wollongong Police Station as per his bail requirements.
The father-of-one faced Wollongong Local Court where he pleaded guilty to larceny following his arrest earlier this morning.
Police were patrolling Wollongong about 8.15pm on Saturday, March 18 due to increased theft in the area when they saw Cassar standing by the boot of a parked green 4WD on Belmore Street.
Tendered court documents stated officers searched Cassar and his vehicle due to its "suspicious positioning".
Inside the boot, they found a Titleist brand golf bag containing clubs and a distance laser, as well as a King brand portable car refrigerator. The interaction was recorded and Cassar left the car park.
Two days later, police reviewed a report of a theft of the same items, taken from a ute parked at Collegians Wollongong. In reviewing CCTV footage, officers recognised Cassar's green 4WD entering the venue's Charlotte Street car park, before pulling up beside the victim's vehicle.
About 8pm, he is seen opening the ute's canopy and taking the golf clubs, electric refrigerator and a bag containing Peter Alexander pyjamas, before taking off with the haul. Police originally spoke with Cassar on Saturday just five minutes after the crime.
Just before midday on Monday, police arrested Cassar at his Unanderra address. He was able to retrieve the stolen golf bag but was unable to produce the car fridge and pyjamas.
Defence lawyer Olivia Rinaldi confirmed Cassar's guilty plea, adding that he expressed willingness to engage with drug services to get on top of ongoing issues with 'ice'.
Magistrate Robert Walker denied bail and adjourned the matter to May where Cassar will learn his fate.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
