Luxury lifestyle that feels just like home Advertising Feature

Golfer Nadene Gole was impressed by the lifestyle on offer at Links Seaside. Picture supplied

When you're ranked number one in the world in Senior Amateur Golf, lifestyle matters.

Though Nadene Gole says "it's not all about playing golf" and getting quality R&R time is just as important.

Travelling to the South Coast to compete in a multi-day golf tournament at the start of March, Nadene had the opportunity to stay with her long-time family friends Don and Margaret, who happen to be residents at the Links Seaside by Warrigal, a luxury retirement village.

With Nadene's impressive golf achievements and the Links Seaside's strong golfing culture (backing onto the Wollongong Links Golf Course), it was an accommodation match made in heaven.

Nadene said being able to come back to the Links Seaside after a day out on the green was exactly what she needed to recharge her batteries.

She said it feels like a "home away from home" but with all the luxury facilities.

Nadene said as we get older being active in an environment that also allows for a relaxing lifestyle is important - and the Links Seaside has that.

The first class amenities for residents include a lap pool, spa, gym, sauna and steam room, as well as an on-site restaurant. Being active in a friendly community is what the Links Seaside is all about - with the option to have your own golf cart parking space in the underground secure parking lot, complete with direct access to the golf course.

Plus you are in a beautiful beachside setting close to Wollongong's CBD. Residents of the 'retirement resort' feel supported, not only by each other but by Warrigal too.

Don and Margaret, who have known Nadene for more than 40 years, have lived at the Links Seaside for five years and said they couldn't imagine living anywhere else. It's not just their panorama balcony view they're in love with, but the welcoming nature of their neighbours who always greet you with a smile, and offer help wherever they can.

The couple are also thankful for the way Warrigal treats residents with respect, ensuring their requests are heard and attended to in a prompt manner.

At the conclusion of her week's stay at the Links Seaside, Nadene celebrated yet another magnificent tournament win.

She said: "Anybody that lives here is very lucky.



"To be able to come home at the end of the day and look out at that view - what more could you ask for?"