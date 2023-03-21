Mints or meth? West Wollongong man busted with drugs in lolly tin

A West Wollongong man who was busted by cops with meth stashed inside a mint tin has since "cleaned up his act", his lawyer has told a court.
Jake Sarakatsianos faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday, where he learnt his fate for supplying prohibited drugs and having stolen goods in custody after cops busted him parked in a dark, dead-end area in Primbee about 1.30am in June last year.
The 26-year-old got out of the car and pretended to tighten the wheels of his Holden Commodore, before glancing up at police.
Officers recognised him from prior dealings and conducted checks on his vehicle, uncovering 3.56 grams of meth in the the centre console and 0.43 grams of the drug in a blue eclipse mint container.
Sarakatsianos was arrested and upon arrival at the police station, officers found a stolen Visa Debit card in his wallet.
Magistrate Robert Walker handed him an 18-month community correction order over the incident.
Sarakatsianos was arrested again in September last year and subsequently charged with a string of drug possession and firearms offences, which he has since pleaded not guilty to.
The court heard firearms were allegedly uncovered at Sarakatsianos' home when it was raided by police, however his lawyer Mahmoud Abbas said "a lot of the weapons were actually toys".
In arguing for his client's release, Mr Mahmoud added Sarakatsianos had since "cleaned up his act" since his arrest, remaining free from drugs in prison.
"Things are different for him now," he said.
"When you read the facts, they are serious charges. But lot of the weapons were actually toys."
Magistrate Robert Walker granted Sarakatsianos bail, however expressed apprehension about his drug use.
"There's no other use of those weapons other than being in your possession," Magistrate Walker said.
"But I am concerned about the drug issues you have ... how's he going to get off the ice? It takes about three attempts to get off ice."
Sarakatsianos has been ordered to live at a West Wollongong address, abstain from drugs and alcohol, and not possess any weapons.
He will return to the court in July for a hearing.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
