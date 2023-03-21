Illawarra Mercury
Jake Sarakatsianos sentenced after cops found him with meth in mint container

Updated March 21 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:30am
Mints or meth? West Wollongong man busted with drugs in lolly tin

A West Wollongong man who was busted by cops with meth stashed inside a mint tin has since "cleaned up his act", his lawyer has told a court.

