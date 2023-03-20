As one of the most culturally and linguistically diverse schools in the Illawarra, Wollongong Public School celebrated Harmony Day with style and pride.
"It's probably one of the most important days of the year," Harold Cosier, school principal at Wollongong Public School said.
"Close to 70 per cent of our kids come from a non-English speaking background."
Harmony Week is a celebration of Australia's cultural diversity.
The Australian Government website says it's a time for "inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone". The major celebrations take place on March 21, Harmony Day.
Wollongong Public School got in early and held a picnic for parents today, with students either dressed in their country's traditional cultural costumes or the colour orange, which doubles as the Harmony Week colour.
A school assembly also was held in the afternoon, where students discussed their cultures and enjoyed a range of performances and storytelling.
Wollongong Public School has a diverse group of students with 50 to 60 different languages spoken at home.
READ MORE: Book lovers whip-up $185k for Lifeline
Mr Cosier said '"difference is really normal here" and added that when new students enrol in the school, particularly when they arrive from overseas, they are assigned an older 'bilingual buddy' for the first few weeks.
The Harmony Day lessons went well beyond the classroom with students proudly discussing their cultural backgrounds and the school's cultural diversity.
As eight-year-old Mabrouka Alsharef explained: "It's fun being different, because if we were all the same, the same country, the same grandpas, it would just be too boring!"
The Wollongong Public School student celebrated the day dressed in clothes from the country of her heritage, Libya.
"I have so many friends that are from different countries," Mabrouka said.
"I like Harmony Day because it's the day that brings us together, and I also like it because it is really fun to meet other people from other languages and religions."
Meanwhile another eight-year-old, this time from Chile, is already planning his outfit for next year.
"I feel special that I come from a different place. I'm not the only one who is from another country," Tomas Saieg said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.