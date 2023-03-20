Hoop dreams could come true at Stuart Park

Teenagers could be able to play basketball at Stuart Park if plans floated at Wollongong City Council are a slam dunk.
At Monday night's council meeting, councillors discussed the Stuart Park master plan, which included better pathways and pedestrian access, parking improvements and a feasibility study on a link between North Wollongong station and the park.
One of the concerns raised in feedback from the draft plan noted the lack of appropriate activities for teenagers.
With that in mind, Cr Tania Brown moved the motion to adopt the plan - with an added point that council look to find a place for a basketball court.
"I've been lobbied for a number of years by the basketball community who would like to attract three-on-three competitions to the region," Cr Tania Brown said.
"The concern throughout the feedback is that there's a little for the teenagers in our community so we do need to find something to fill that void."
Cr Brown said while a skate park was a common response when trying to cater to teens, she felt Stuart Park was not a suitable location.
She also added to the motion a request to find space for a workout park.
"There's passionate people in our community who are wanting that sort of facility and I think there is community support for that and I hope we can identify a suitable location," she said.
Cr Cameron Walters, while noting he wasn't a fan of introducing paid parking, but felt the plans to look to create more parking was a plus.
However, he felt the city needed to work harder on its foreshore areas.
"As a city when we look at our tourism aspect, we do not have enough attractors across our 16 patrolled areas and Stuart Park falls into that," Cr Walter said.
"We need to look at better optimising our locations across our foreshore areas."
Cr David Brown noted the planned reduction of the speed limit to 10km/h would not be a quick fix, after a staff response that it would have to go through Transport for NSW.
He pointed out that passive recreation was the single-most popular use of the park. While council was receiving more calls for active recreation needs, Cr Brown said they had to also be mindful of the increase in passive recreation as well.
Cr Brown also raised the concern that, when it came to changes or ideas, Stuart Park always seemed to be the foreshore area used to test it.
"Stuart Park can't be the first or best option for any new idea," he said.
"We have any number of parks or foreshore areas that can be home to attractors as well."
That comment was echoed by Cr Gordon Bradbery who felt Stuart Park was at risk of being overloaded with facilities and felt the master plan was effectively drawing a line under that.
"We're going to destroy that which is much loved," Cr Bradbery said.
"Enough is enough. It's impossible to put it all into Stuart Park."
Councillors passed the revised motion, including the call for a basketball court and workout park, unanimously.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
