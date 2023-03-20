Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Hoop dreams could come true at Stuart Park

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 20 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 7:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Park could become home to a basketball court in the near future.

Teenagers could be able to play basketball at Stuart Park if plans floated at Wollongong City Council are a slam dunk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.